Jennifer R. Kneale Sells 26,061 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.