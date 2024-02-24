Jennifer R. Kneale Sells 26,061 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Targa Resources Stock Performance
NYSE TRGP opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
