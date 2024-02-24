JMP Securities Boosts Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $40.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKWD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 400,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 323,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 112,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

