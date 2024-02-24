JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up about 2.4% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.35% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516 over the last ninety days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,382. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

