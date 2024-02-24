JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock worth $659,896 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,602,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,517,000 after buying an additional 872,520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $2,528,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 75,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

