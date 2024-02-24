JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $71.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

FIS stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $65.62.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

