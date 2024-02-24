JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $542.09

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 542.09 ($6.83) and last traded at GBX 540.26 ($6.80), with a volume of 1450023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 531 ($6.69).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 512.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 487.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 16.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider James Macpherson acquired 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,021,840 ($1,286,628.05). 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.