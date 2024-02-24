Karen Guerra Acquires 4,150 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Karen Guerra bought 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,380 ($29.97) per share, with a total value of £98,770 ($124,364.14).
British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3 %
BATS opened at GBX 2,388 ($30.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,346.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,465.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,233 ($28.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,242.50 ($40.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.74) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is -3,647.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
