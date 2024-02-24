Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $869.09 million and $55.55 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00071250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00024193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,683 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.