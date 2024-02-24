Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

