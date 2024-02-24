Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 1,667,643 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6,593.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667,643 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 36.8% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 190,836 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 22.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haleon by 49.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 216,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 51.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

