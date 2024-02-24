Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $353,954,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Barclays increased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock worth $10,242,104 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

