Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,313,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 670,862 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 856,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,274,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

