Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,911 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $28,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $4,059,236.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,925.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,113,855 shares of company stock valued at $99,908,916. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

