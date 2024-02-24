Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,902,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,028,000 after acquiring an additional 288,234 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,835,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 105.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 134,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $255.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.68 and its 200 day moving average is $239.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

