Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $14.56 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after acquiring an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $149.99 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 115.38, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

