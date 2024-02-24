Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $15.14 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.68% of Mesa Laboratories worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $104.74 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $187.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $564.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 376.49%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Further Reading

