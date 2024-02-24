Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $15.49 Million Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 6.30% of Oportun Financial worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

