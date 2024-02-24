Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $24.05 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,236 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Toast worth $24,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Toast by 69.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 551,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.65. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.