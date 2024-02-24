Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $273.75 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $274.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.27.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

