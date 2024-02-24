Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CME Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,541,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.60. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

