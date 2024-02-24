Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WEC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

