Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Freshpet worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 4.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $175,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $92.01 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23.

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.