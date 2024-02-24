Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $33.91 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $266.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

