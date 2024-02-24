Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Murphy USA worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $413.46 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $414.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

