Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $133.21 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

