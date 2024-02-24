Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 12,760 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,876 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.1 %

LVS stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

