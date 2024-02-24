Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 12,760 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,876 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE LVS opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

