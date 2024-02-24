Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,136 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,474,000 after buying an additional 59,476 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 150.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCO opened at $385.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.58 and a 200 day moving average of $354.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

