Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $178.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.12. The company has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.