Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 8,344 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $25,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

