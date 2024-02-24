KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

