Kelly Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Kelly Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Kelly Services Price Performance

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $23.79 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $839.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $114,263.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,739,000 after buying an additional 107,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,715,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,052,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kelly Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,053,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

