Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.44.

KEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:KEL opened at C$5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.37 and a 1-year high of C$8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.52.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

