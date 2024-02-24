Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KROS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.20.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

