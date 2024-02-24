Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

