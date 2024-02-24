KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,425,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,147 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of KeyCorp worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $496,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

KEY stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

