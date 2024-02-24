Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.39.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$20.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

