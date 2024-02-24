Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $18.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

KNSL opened at $508.27 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $528.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 532,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

