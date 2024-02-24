Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KNX opened at $58.19 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

