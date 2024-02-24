Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.00

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 88415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after buying an additional 153,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,195,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after buying an additional 117,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,054,000 after buying an additional 601,646 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

