Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.44.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $41.84 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $171,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $171,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,817 shares of company stock worth $2,183,999 in the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

