Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

