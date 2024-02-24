Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRMR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Larimar Therapeutics

LRMR opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,288.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

