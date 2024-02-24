Leerink Partnrs Lowers RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Market Perform

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

RAPT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 67.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $18,408,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,465,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.