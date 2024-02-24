LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Financial Review

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) and Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LifeVantage and Imunon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $213.40 million 0.41 $2.54 million $0.23 29.26 Imunon $500,000.00 11.07 -$35.90 million ($3.27) -0.18

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Imunon. Imunon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

LifeVantage has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imunon has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LifeVantage and Imunon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Imunon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Imunon has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,937.35%. Given Imunon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Imunon is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Imunon shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Imunon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and Imunon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 1.40% 19.96% 9.48% Imunon N/A -83.25% -57.05%

Summary

LifeVantage beats Imunon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also has two platform technologies, such as TheraPlas® platform for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies; and PLACCINE platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. The company was formerly known as Celsion Corporation and changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. Imunon, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

