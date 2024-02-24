Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Position Cut by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Limoneira by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMNR shares. TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Limoneira Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $316.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

Limoneira Profile

(Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.