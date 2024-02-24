Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.07%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

