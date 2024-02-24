Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LAD opened at $288.45 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.80.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.40.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

