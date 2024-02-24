Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

