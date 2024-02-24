LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIVN

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.95.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 116,921 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 213,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 202,782 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 127,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.